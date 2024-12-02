bPay to launch contactless payment watches

In 2017, bPay and Timex launched the Timex Fairfield Contactless watch, the two companies releasing now an expanded range of contactless-enabled watches.

The companies which partnered with bPay are LBS (a watch strap supplier), Suunto (a Finnish manufacturer of sports watches), Mondaine, and Kronaby. To support production of these contactless-enabled products, bPay is working with Tappy, a partner of Visa. Tappy’s production facilities are authorised to embed the bPay chip into bPay’s brand partners’ products.

The bPay payment chip is available to anyone with a UK-registered Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card. Users can add funds to their digital wallet on the go using the mobile app, online through the bPay website, or set their account to top-up automatically when their balance falls below a pre-set level.