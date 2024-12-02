BoxTV launches mobile-enabled payments for subscribers in UK

Following the launch, customers of Virgin Mobile, Vodafone, Orange, T-Mobile, 3 and O2 in the UK are set to be able to purchase BoxTV mobile packs online or through BoxTVs Android application, with the help of its mobile billing partner Fortumo.

Fortumo allows merchants to set up payment processing for web and mobile services, games or apps. It supports payments in 80 countries through 300 mobile operators, including a number of direct carrier billing partnerships.

In recent news, Ditto TV, an India-based OTT (Over-The-Top) TV distribution platform from Zee New Media, the digital arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has partnered with Fortumo to launch a mobile payment solution.