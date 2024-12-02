Boxpark enters partnership with Magento, PayPal for ecommerce digital concept

Boxpark will expand on the existing Shoreditch pop up mall to include an integrated iPad POS system, online market place for brands, and mobile application enabling retailers to engage consumers across multiple points and increase Boxpark inventory to online and mobile audiences via a Magento-powered storefront.

PayPal will power the initiative’s transactions through cashless transactions, both online and offline, for BOXPARK customers.

eBay Enterprise is a global provider of omnichannel solutions, including Magento open-core technology, retail order management, fulfillment and customer care services and marketing solutions.

In recent news, PayPal has unveiled that they have joined forces with restaurant chains Prezzo, Wagamama and Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) to enable payments via their smartphone app.