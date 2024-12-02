The platform allows mobile app developers to integrate international money transfer capabilities directly into their existing services using Boxo’s software development kit (SDK). Through this integration, app users can access a streamlined and affordable option for cross-border money transfers.

The white-label remittance platform includes customisable front-end options, access to transfers in over 60 countries, and flexible pricing. It also provides developers with an admin dashboard for tracking both performance and revenue, aiming to offer scalability and adaptability to varied app needs.

Boxo and Nium's collaboration is intended to help mobile app providers widen their service offerings by adding fast and secure international remittance services, which can enhance user engagement. According to Boxo officials, the integration process is simplified with their SDK, enabling mobile apps to implement a high-quality money transfer service while optimizing their value to users.

Other developments from Nium

In November 2024, Nium announced a partnership with Partior in order to provide customers with real-time cross-border payments, clearing, and settlement. Following this announcement, the partnership enabled financial institutions to connect with Nium via Partior for 24x7, transparent, real-time payouts, clearing, and settlement to over 100 markets around the world. The connection requires no additional API integration work, streamlining a process that used to take months of resource-intensive work.

The collaboration builds on Nium’s strategy of connecting more networks to its real-time payments infrastructure. The partnership also allowed Nium to provide its clients with the ability to execute real-time multi-currency payments and Payments versus Payments (PvP) settlements, which further simplified access to its worldwide payments network.

