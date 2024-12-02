BOX, Baidu Cloud and Nasdaq to roll out supply chain finance ecosystem

Bolaxy will offer a system enabling supply chain finance participants to perform complex transactions that are currently not possible in blockchain due to limitations in transaction throughput and scalability. By using a multi-chain blockchain system, Bolaxy combines a main chain ledger and “Union”, it’s child chain, marrying both speed and security under one platform. The blockchain operating system uses a Dual-consensus algorithm based on “Proof-of-Authority”, which promises to be more secure, fairer, and more transparent.

Baidu Cloud, BOX, and Intel will cooperate to contribute to blockchain commercial expansion, especially in the field of enterprise security. According to BOX officials, after this official launch of Bolaxy, the company will cooperate with others and promote its blockchain applications.