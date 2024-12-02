



Bourgeois Bohème, or “BOBO,” is a financial services platform that facilitates instant high-volume transactions within the EU and UK, simplifying payments for dispersed assets and large households. It offers an option to embed a chip in accessories for simplified transactions across devices. Utilising AI algorithms, BOBO increases security by identifying and flagging fraud risks.

Security and privacy

Customers can make contactless payments by holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal. Each Apple Pay transaction is secure, authenticated through Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode, in addition to a unique dynamic security code generated for that purchase. Apple Pay is accepted at grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail outlets, and many other locations.

Moreover, customers can use Apple Pay on their iPhone, iPad, and Mac for quicker and more convenient purchases in apps or through the Safari web browser. This eliminates the need to create separate accounts or repeatedly enter shipping and billing information. The service simplifies payments for services such as food and grocery deliveries, online shopping, transportation, and parking. Customers can also make in-app purchases using Apple Pay on their Apple Watch.

When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, their actual card numbers are never stored on the device or Apple’s servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is generated, encrypted, and securely stored within the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to protect payment information. Customers will continue to enjoy all the rewards and benefits associated with their BOBO cards.