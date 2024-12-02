Boubyan Bank partners with Visa for new Visa Card Enrollment Hub

The new feature allows the bank users to subscribe directly to their preferred retailers from the Boubyan App or from the bank’s online platform without having to introduce their card details. Thus, the bank becomes the first one in the region to launch the Visa Card Enrollment Hub.

The new agreement aims to help more customers in Kuwait to access a digital economy and benefit from a secure and seamless experience when handling online transactions.

Both the Kuwait-based bank and Visa are looking into additional ways to increase the country’s digitisation and expand digital payments, as well as accelerate the introduction of alternative payment methods for a cashless ecosystem.