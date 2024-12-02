Bottomline upgrades Paymode-X AP automation solution

The upgrade was made within the Paymode-X AP Automation solution. New innovations include invoice data capture powered by artificial intelligence (AI), improved visibility across the invoice-to-pay lifecycle, and an overall enhanced user experience. Paymode-X Invoice Automation offers accounts payable (AP) professionals the ability to digitise all invoices whether they are received on paper or electronically, and automate the invoice lifecycle starting from the time of receipt through approvals.

Bottomline is adding AI-powered data and image capture and validation which will help AP teams reduce manual data entry and correction. Auto-extraction of key invoice information enables the solution to match and validate invoices against POs and other documents in a touchless manner, ultimately boosting productivity.

Bottomline is also further streamlining connectivity between the Paymode-X AP Automation solution and customers’ back-office systems by offering plug-and-play connectivity to NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and Microsoft D365 for Finance and Operations. This builds on the established library of APIs and capability to integrate with hundreds of ERPs.