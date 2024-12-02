Bottomline Technologies unveils Open Banking payment and cash management solutions

Bottomline Technologies’ newest solution combines the flexibility offered by Open Banking APIs with its existing secure connectivity to enable corporates and financial institutions to have real time visibility of balances and transactions on their bank accounts. The solution connects to not only banks in the UK and European Union, but to almost any bank, anywhere in the world.

This global coverage is Bottomline’s differentiated approach, which goes beyond the geographical reach of UK Open Banking and the European PSD2.

With the Open Banking models that are emerging, and with the customers’ permission, Bottomline’s solution acts as an aggregator. It obtains customer data from banks in the UK and throughout Europe, pulling together balance and transaction information on a single interface. The solution also has the ability to initiate payments from multiple banks.