Bottomline Technologies onboards the Access Bank UK to Faster Payments Scheme

Bottomline’s real time payments service is a managed, end-to-end gateway that offers banks, payment service providers and their customers access to Faster Payments, without the cost and overhead of implementing, running and maintaining their own technology infrastructure. The direct connected gateway enables the processing of inbound and outbound transactions with a plug and play solution.

Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, fraud detection, behavioural analytics and regulatory compliance solutions.