Bottomline Technologies launches voice-assisted app for e-payments

An extension of the Paymode-X B2B electronic payment network, the Paymode-X app provides businesses with details such as who has paid and how much has been paid, all within a mobile application. The Paymode-X network enables payments between more than 385,000 businesses, and it is integrated with Visa Payables Automation technology to help deliver Visa commercial card and virtual business-to-business payment functionalities.

Paymode-X members will be able to use the voice-enabled app to inquire about electronic payments that have been received or are in process, including those made by ACH and virtual card.

According to Bottomline Technologies, leveraging voice in B2B payments is more complex due to larger dollar amounts, higher transaction volumes, and the implications of payment fraud. The Paymode-X app will be available in the summer of 2018.