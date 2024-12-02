Bottomline Technologies acquires Rationalwave Analytics

Rationalwave Analytics is a pre-revenue company. The purchase price for the acquisition was USD 8 million, consisting of USD 1.2 million in cash and approximately 206,000 shares of Bottomline common stock.

Bottomline Technologies provides cloud-based payment, invoice and banking solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are set to automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents.

In recent news, Bottomline Technologies has launched Paymode-X 2.0 – Vendor View, which enables payers to migrate from paper to electronic payments and invoicing while providing vendors with payment and electronic remittance data.