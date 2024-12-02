Bottomline, Starling team up to provide real-time payments

Through this agreement, banks and corporates are allowed to send, receive, and track payments in real-time to any UK bank account. Bottomline is the payment technology supplier of Starling, and its goal is to address the fact that for many corporates and banks, becoming a direct member of the Faster Payments Scheme can be challenging for the implementation costs, payment expertise, and restrictive timelines. All these can extend projects into many months and leave the ongoing compliance burden inside the organisation.

The company’s Real Time Payments Express offering, with the support of Starling’s Banking Services, aims to supply an API driven real-time payment and settlement service. The new service is available 24×7, offers software-as-a-service (SaaS), and is equipped with full tracking to allow customers to see exactly where their payments have been made and received in the network.

Starling’s pioneering Banking Services offering enables businesses, including PSPs, retailers, corporations and fintechs, to develop and scale new products, as well as to move money in seconds.