Bottomline, Sopra Banking join forces to combat fraud

Sopras decision to select Bottomlines Cyber Fraud Risk Management Solution was based on the ability to monitor user behaviour in real-time through machine learning, according to the company’s press release.

The new layer of fraud protection focuses on user behaviour monitoring and will be integrated into the Sopra Banking Amplitude core banking system. This real-time capability enables the identification of suspicious activity and alerts investigators when risk is abundantly clear.

Bottomline Technologies is US-based and operates through offices across the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Sopra Banking Software targets banks and works with over 800 banks in more than 70 countries. It is a subsidiary of the Sopra Steria Group, a large enterprise focusing on digital transformation, with nearly 42,000 employees.