Bottomline launches Bottomline Universal Aggregator to assist payments

The Bottomline Universal Aggregator supports payments for multiple payment service providers, including accredited Faster Payment Service. The aggregator service has been designed to give banks, corporates, governments and non-financial banking institutions an easy plug-in to an array of payment clearing and settlement systems around the world.

Bottomline provides a single interface into payment infrastructures such as Bacs, SWIFT, Bank of England services, Paym, CHAPS, CASS, NACHA, CREST, cheques and Faster Payments.

Faster Payments is a UK interbank payment system available day and night, 365 days per year, supporting the demands of personal and business customers to make payments from mobile, internet and telephone banking channels. In 2015, Faster Payments processed 1.24 billion payment transactions with a value of GBP 1,104 billion.

Bottomline Technologies is a global provider of cloud-based payment, invoice and digital banking solutions, headquartered in the United States.