Bottomline, Currencycloud team up for cross-border payments to Hargenant Group

According to the press release, by combining Bottomlines payments platform through open APIs with Currencycloud, customers will be able to pay suppliers and employees abroad in the local currency. Currencyclouds open infrastructure allows the new service to plug-in directly to Bottomlines payment solution.

Earlier in October 2019, Bottomline Technologies has announced that Revolut selected its Universal Aggregator solution to deliver real-time payment services to its UK retail and business customers.