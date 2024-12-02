BotBakery, Ingenico launch payment chatbot in Belgium

As part of the agreement, BotBakery creates the chatbot and the integration with the systems of Ingenico and Het Laatste News, while Ingenico will guarantee the payment security.

The integration with Facebook Messenger is possible through the Ingenico and Joinedapp’ integrated payment solution compliant with messaging apps including Facebook Messenger, Line, Telegram, Kik, Skype, Slack and WeChat.

According to the press release, the next step for Ingenico Group is to look into the possibilities of incorporating payments in channels other than Facebook Messenger or company websites. For more information about Ingenico ePayments, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.