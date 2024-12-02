Bot attacks on the rise in ecommerce

Traffic to ecommerce sites is made up of 17.7% bad bots, 13.1% good bots and 69.2% humans, the findings show, and the bad bots are getting better, but not in a good way.

Nearly four-fifths (79.2%) of bad bots targeting ecommerce are classified as moderate or sophisticated, up from 75.8% in 2018, while those classified as simple have decreased from 24.2 to 20.8%. According to the report, the rise in sophistication is due to an arms race at play between bot operators and bot mitigation technology.

The variety of bot attacks is more diverse in ecommerce than in many other industries too. These attacks include unauthorized price and content scraping, denial of inventory, scalping by resellers, account takeover, credit card fraud and gift card fraud.