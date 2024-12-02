Borgun moves into mobile POS with Handpoint

Borgun’s mPOS is tailored for small and medium sized merchants and relies on Handpoint’s mPOS platform-as-a-service (PaaS), an mPOS that has achieved PCI-P2PE application certification.

The mPOS solution consists of a Borgun branded payment app for iOS and Android, card readers and an EMV payment service. Borgun is set to be able to serve the merchants that want to move from PC-POS to mobile POS.

Borgun provides acquiring services to merchants and issuing processing services to issuers of credit and debit cards on the Icelandic market.

Handpoint was founded 13 years ago and it specialises in payments on smartphones, tablets and handhelds, enabling merchants to accept all card payments including MSR, EMV and NFC.

In recent news, Handpoint has received PCI P2PE certification from the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) for its mPOS application.