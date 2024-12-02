Borderless AI partners with Nium



As per the official announcement, this collaboration marks a milestone in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and speed in global employment and payroll solutions.





The traditional EOR process often faces delays and inefficiencies in cross-border payments, leading to administrative bottlenecks and hindered business operations. With Nium's technology integration, Borderless AI is able to streamline operations, offering faster, more efficient, and secure payment solutions. This enables organisations to navigate international complexities, pay employees and contractors, and manage remote teams more efficiently.





Nium's advanced payment infrastructure and global network facilitate fund transfers across borders, eliminating intermediaries and significantly reducing transaction times. Borderless AI can now provide clients with instant transfer of funds through Nium’s platform, enabling efficient management of payroll, taxes, expenses, and financial obligations across more than 190 countries.











Benefits derived by organisations

Faster and more affordable cross-border payments.

Worldwide access to more than 190 countries and 100 currencies, with funds available real-time in 100 markets.

Helps scale globally in a compliant manner, by adhering to local regulations and maintaining robust security measures.





About Borderless AI

Based in Canada, Borderless AI is a global payroll solution that leverages the power of generative AI to automate and speed up the process of onboarding, managing, and paying international team members. With Borderless AI, businesses can compliantly hire and manage talent worldwide without establishing a foreign entity while alleviating the complexities and risks associated with hiring global employees. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Borderless AI developed Alberni, the world's first AI agent for global HR. Alberni uses conversational AI to simplify global employment tasks from contract creation to expense management. The company and has raised USD 27 million in seed funding to date, backed by Susquehanna and Aglaé Ventures.







About Nium

Nium, is a real-time, cross-border payments company which was founded on the mission to deliver the global payments infrastructure of tomorrow. With the onset of the global economy, its payments infrastructure seeks to shape how banks, fintechs, and businesses everywhere collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards and collected locally in 35 markets. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 34 countries. Nium holds regulatory licenses and authorisations in more than 40 countries.

