Borderfree reaches rise in debut stock listing

The company raised about USD 80 million after its offering of 5 million shares was priced at USD 16 each. Borderfree’s shares opened at USD 21 and rose to USD 21.25. Pitango Venture Capital Group is a shareholder in Borderfree that owns a 27% stake, followed by Adams Street Partners, who owns 18%.

Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets are among the underwriters for the offering.

Borderfree is an international cross-border ecommerce solutions provider, operating a technology and services platform to expand globally and transact with more than two billion potential customers in more than 100 countries and territories and more than 60 currencies worldwide.