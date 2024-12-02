Borderfree expands global ecommerce platform

This expansion of scope includes an additional 120 countries and 15 currencies, maximizing global consumer reach for its clientele of leading retailers.

Borderfree removes the barriers to international cross-border ecommerce with proprietary technology and services that allow retailers to market and sell to consumers in every corner of the globe.

Emerging luxury markets Borderfree will now sell to include Nigeria – a growing economy that could more than triple in size to USD 1.6 trillion by 2030, becoming a top 20 economy, according to McKinsey Global Institute, and Kazakhstan, which is forecasted to reach USD 5 billion in ecommerce activity by the end of 2017, according to the country’s Ministry for Transport and Communications. Both markets offer strong opportunities for ecommerce expansion thanks to increasing smartphone saturation and discretionary spending.

Borderfree, a subsidiary of Pitney Bowes is a provider of global ecommerce, operating a technology and services platform that the world’s most iconic brands rely on to expand globally and transact with customers in more than 220 countries and territories and more than 74 currencies worldwide.