Borderfree brings more US brands to China

Via an expanded partnership with payments gateway Alipay, Chinese consumers will be able to buy even more items from US brands directly from the retailers’ websites using localised payments.

Launched in 2014, the partnership also enables Alipay’s 400 million active, registered users to purchase products online directly from additional retailers including Aéropostale, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue. In addition, brands like MotoSport are now included in the program. Via Borderfree’s program, Chinese consumers can shop the merchandise at the same retail prices offered to US consumers.

A recent 2015 Pitney Bowes Global Online Shopping Study shows the US remains to be the top shopping e-destination where global consumers prefer to buy products from outside of their own country, including shoppers in China. Borderfree’s program with Ant Financial provides payment, logistics service and marketing support to help global brands and retailers connect with Chinese consumers.

