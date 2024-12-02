Borderfree and Alipay help US retailers reach Chinese shoppers

As per the agreement, the companies have launched five American retailers on a new pilot program leveraging Alipay ePass to help US brands reach online shoppers in China. The program will be available throughout the holiday season and features Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Ann Taylor and Aéropostale.

Online shoppers in China will receive Borderfree’s localized customer experience, including marketing messages, promotions and pricing in RMB. Upon finalizing their purchases, shoppers are taken to a modified checkout, offered in Mandarin Chinese.

Borderfree is an international cross-border ecommerce solutions provider, operating a technology and services platform to expand globally and transact with more than two billion potential customers in more than 100 countries and territories and more than 60 currencies worldwide.

Alipay offers payment and escrow services for transactions on Alibaba Group’s marketplaces as well as to third parties in China.