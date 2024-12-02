Boost VC accelerator program opens doors for crypto startups

Since 2012, Boost VC has graduated several cohorts with more than 75 crypto-related projects including prominent blockchain projects like Etherscan, Aragon, and MyCrypto.

The company is seeking to invest in blockchain startups that provide solutions for cross chain functionality, front-end blockchain solutions, crypto team building and maintenance, and general blockchain scaling.

Boost VC describes its investment focus for Tribe 12 as an attempt to fill in missing pieces in the blockchain and crypto adoption puzzle from an infrastructure point of view. Boost is seeking out startups that can build nuts-and-bolts blockchain solutions such as cross-chain navigation interfaces and management solutions for the peculiar challenge of distributed crypto teams.

Applications are welcomed from startups interested in creating decentralised frameworks for commerce, communication and government similar to ConsenSys, but operating on other non-Ethereum blockchains. Boost VC is also looking for projects focused on the creation and management of crypto teams, which come with the unique and unprecedented challenge of being almost entirely remote, contractor-heavy instead of employee-based, and having the near-instant liquidity offered by crypto payments, which creates a different incentive model from traditional startups.

In addition, projects that create cross-chain interfaces outside of custody, exchange and wallet solutions are particularly prized for investment. The company also says it is looking for the “Coinbase for other blockchains/dapps” as well as a possible solution for legal gambling that takes advantage of differing regulatory environments across jurisdictions. Country-specific custody solutions and security trading solutions are also mentioned.