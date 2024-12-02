Boost rolls out Dynamic Boost solution for commercial cards

Founded in 2009, the US-based B2B electronic payments provider optimises the way in which commercial card payments are initiated, processed, received, and reported, thus serving a spectrum of industries.

The company’s payment platform introduces pricing constructs that are based on contractual arrangements amongst buyers, suppliers, and card issuers, taking into consideration the needs of commercial card stakeholders.

Some of the main functions of the payment platform are:

expanding card acceptance across historically resistant suppliers;

providing time-based interchange adjudication;

allowing suppliers to budget the cost of card acceptance.

Dynamic Boost’s pricing configurability can be tailored to transaction size, periodic volume levels, payment terms, or other business rules established between trading partners. The platform is also fully integrated with Boost Intercept; thus, all commercial card payments are automatically transformed into an upgraded payment experience for suppliers.