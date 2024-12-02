Boost Payment Solutions partners Mastercard to expand in Caribbean

Leveraging Boost’s proprietary technology platform, Boost Intercept, and Mastercard’s global footprint, the alliance was created to bring innovative technology solutions to the region’s nascent commercial card market.

As both a payment facilitator and fintech, Boost offers its Boost Intercept platform as a means of transforming manually processed payments into a fully automated experience for both buyers and suppliers.

This initiative seeks to expand the reach of Boost’s technology solutions in the Caribbean in an effort to improve and expand commercial card usage and acceptance.

Boost Intercept is currently available in the US and its territories, Canada, Europe, UAE, Brazil and Australia.