Boost Payment Solutions launches Boost 100 to augment card-based payments

A key addition to Boost’s suite of solutions, Boost 100 is focused squarely on the specific needs of buyers who want to digitally transform their accounts payable processes for more flexibility and control while optimising their working capital.











Streamlining accounts payable in a complex payment landscape

Buyers have struggled with a variety of payment methods from different suppliers, leading to a laborious process involving checks, wires, ACH, and cards. This complexity often necessitated manual data entry into supplier portals. That's why 81% of companies are enhancing their accounts payable systems, aiming to streamline operations, as stated in the 'Investing in Payments Systems for the Digital Economy' report from PYMNTS.com.

Boost 100 was specifically designed to address this need by enabling enterprise level buyers to pay by card 100% of the time, regardless of how each supplier prefers to get paid. To do this, Boost 100 introduces a suite of capabilities, including:

Optimise working capital while extending days payable outstanding with issuer grace periods;

Capture incremental card spend via a wide range of payment delivery options;

Automate all payments with Boost’s patented straight-through processing solution, eliminating the need to manually key card data into supplier portals;

Reduce costs for cross-border/international payments.





Enabling efficient B2B payments with advanced solutions

In addition, Boost 100 comes with Boost’s proven supplier enablement strategies, advanced security features, plus expert analysis and advice from the company’s team of experts. Boost was also recently certified as a Business Payments Solution Provider (BPSP) with Visa, granting them additional options for hybrid payment modalities.

Officials from Boost Payment Solutions said that As a player in B2B payments for large enterprises across industries, they know the pain buyers feel in trying to manage payments to their large, diverse group of suppliers. It’s a headache that negatively impacts their working capital so they built Boost 100 specifically for them. With the growing demand for faster and more efficient B2B payments, Boost 100 finally gives buyers more flexibility and control over their card spend and underscores how Boost continues to innovate and expand our suite of solutions to meet the digital payment needs of today’s businesses.

Boost 100 joins the company's other solutions, including Boost Intercept, a patented straight-through processing technology, and Dynamic Boost, a patented, rules-based payment engine.





More information about Boost Payment Solutions

Boost Payment Solutions is the global player in B2B payments with a technology platform that seamlessly serves the needs of modern commercial trading partners. Their patented technology solutions bridge the needs of buyers and suppliers around the world, eliminating friction and delivering process efficiency, payment security, data insights, and revenue optimisation. Boost was founded in 2009 and operates in 45+ countries.