Boost Payment Solutions closes USD 12 mln funding

The new funds will be used to raise the company’s profile domestically and internationally across multiple verticals, including healthcare, telecom, freight and logistics, media, transportation, real estate and others.

Boost will also be expanding its marketing, product, support and business development teams in the US and abroad. The company also has operations in Canada, Europe, UAE, Australia, Brazil, and through its partnership with Mastercard, the Caribbean and other Latin American markets.

Golding and Company served as strategic and financial advisor to Boost in this transaction.