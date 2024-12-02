Boost expands international card network to new regions

Boost broadened its global footprint into Singapore and Sweden, joining Boosts current network that includes Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Slovakia, Spain, UAE, and the US (including the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico).

With Boost Intercept, Boosts commercial card platform, it is eliminated the need for suppliers to extract card data from e-mail payment requests or through manual processing.

By using Boost to make payments both at home and aboard, buyers across the globe can expand working capital via issuer-granted grace periods as well as add security as Boost eliminates the need for buyers or suppliers to maintain bank depository information.