Boost eWallet no longer allows users to cash out to bank accounts

Users will be able to spend up to USD 13,800 per annum. However, its cash-out option to bank accounts is no longer available from 18th May 2020 onwards.

Prior to the latest changes, Boost is the only provider among the top 3 eWallet players that allows you to transfer funds to a local bank account. This was only available for Premium Wallet users and Boost charges a fee of 2% for each transfer. With the new wallet update, Premium Wallet users are still able to transfer money but only between Boost Wallets.