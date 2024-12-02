Boost, 11street partner to upgrade online shopping experience

According to the partnership, the e-wallet service becomes available for online shopping. Thus, Boost users have instant access to the online marketplace by clicking on the “Online shopping” feature, on the Boost app. Users are then redirected to the 11street platform, where they are able to shop and make payments by utilising their Boost mobile wallet.

Moreover, users will not need to manually input payment and shipping information, and they will receive instant shake rewards after paying for a product. The payment is made via QR code and pin entry on the ecommerce platform.

Boost and 11street apps are available for Android and iOS users, and they can both be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store without charge.