boon rolls out with Google Pay in Switzerland and Slovakia

Google Pay is a mobile payment method for contactless payment in-store, in apps, and for online shopping. By adding the digital boon Mastercard to Google Pay, customers can now pay in a streamlined manner with any NFC-enabled Android device. In stores that accept Google Pay as a payment method, it is sufficient to hold the mobile device to the POS terminal without having to open boon, Wirecard’s mobile payment solution.

boon is one of the fastest growing mobile payment solutions in Europe, fully digital, and it can be used independently of banks and telecommunications providers. The app is already available for Google Pay in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

For more information about Wirecard, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.