boon by Wirecard extended by new value-added services

From November this year, boon users can not only receive micro credits in real time – all boon iOS users also have the option of using the virtual credit card, which is based on the application, to pay in online shops. A new P2P transaction function will also be available as a further value-added service.

To date, boon has been purely a payment app, but it is now being turned into a mobile application which combines a variety of payment and banking services. For example, in the future a scoring process will make verification of a user’s creditworthiness in order to provide flexible overdrafts. This means that users can pay at any time with their boon app, since the approved loan amount is added directly to the boon prepaid account. The value-added service will be offered in Spain from November onwards and will be completed in all other countries where boon is available afterwards.

In addition, boon users will be able to launch and close the online payment function in the app. After the function is launched, the credit card is immediately ready for use. The credit card number is copied into the app and can be added via the user’s smartphone to the respective online shop in which a payment needs to be made. Using the digital Mastercard incurs no additional fees for the user.

So far, this feature is already available for Android users. The new P2P transaction feature will also be available to all boon users by the beginning of next year, so that boon users can send amounts to each other in real-time.

