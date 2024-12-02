Boom Commerce, Paide finalise financing transaction, strategic partnership

The transaction is meant to fortify Boom’s merchant portfolio with merchant accounts integrated to Paide’s point-of-sale (POS) and gateway technology, and to expand both companies’ market share in the gateway and integrated payment technology space.

Paide is a POS hardware and software fintech company with a fully integrated all-in-one tablet and proprietary payment gateway certified to Oracle. The company’s tablet is designed to allow merchants to accept orders and payments anywhere. It includes contactless payments, robust reporting and back office tools, and a host of other security and business management solutions.