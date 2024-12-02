Booksy launches Tap to Pay On iPhone

This new feature is seamlessly embedded in the Booksy Biz app, eliminating the need for providers to download additional software or purchase expensive POS systems – saving providers time, money, and valuable resources while allowing them to see increased conversions at appointments.











Meeting the demand for seamless payment solutions

The demand for seamless payment solutions is rising in today's dynamic business environment, particularly for small businesses. With contactless payments becoming a cornerstone of payment technology, providing access to such solutions is now vital for businesses to stay competitive. In fact, 87% of shoppers prefer using contactless payment options for in-store purchases. By opening this option up to more beauty providers, Booksy is meeting customer demand while mitigating risks and lowering investment costs associated with traditional card readers and plug-in devices.

Booksy’s newly established Tap to Pay On iPhone feature authorises providers to accept contactless payments instantly via their phone, granting ease to Booksy Biz’s broad consumer base as well as its providers. Suitable for businesses of all sizes, Tap to Pay On iPhone eliminates the need for extra hardware, making it especially compelling for those who prefer not to order or invest in separate POS systems.





The benefits of using Tap to Pay On iPhone

By leveraging Tap to Pay On iPhone, Booksy providers can now streamline workflows by accepting payments, tracking income, and getting paid—all within the Booksy app. Providers can access the feature by ensuring the Booksy Biz app and device software are both up-to-date and then enabling Tap to Pay On iPhone within device settings.

With a straightforward setup process involving Stripe verification, NFC access and location settings, providers can accept secure and efficient payment transactions within minutes of activation. Booksy prioritises transparency; with a competitive processing fee of 2.49% + USD 0.20 per transaction, providers only pay when they receive payments.

Officials from Booksy stated that their Tap to Pay On iPhone is not just a ‘feature,’ it's a tailored solution meeting the unique needs of diverse beauty professionals, empowering them to conduct transactions seamlessly and efficiently in their specific work environments. They are focused on ensuring their offerings are aligned with the evolving industry and needs of their providers and their customers.