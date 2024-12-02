BookMyShow makes strategic investment in payments technology company AtomX

With this investment, BookMyShow will provide customers a streamlined cashless experience for a host of on-ground events. This is part of BMS’ larger strategy to strengthen its presence in the out-of-home entertainment segment, right from ticketing to producing and managing on-ground operations across various live entertainment experiences.

The investment will allow BookMyShow to enable AtomX’s cashless payments platform and solutions on NFC cards, wristbands, key chains, which consumers can use for digital payments at music festivals, sporting events, food festivals, and concerts amongst others.

The solution enables users to store cash in the form of digital money in their NFC chip and just tap and pay to buy food, beverages, and merchandise instantly.