Booking.com to disregard the rules on pressure-selling, says watchdog

In 2019, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ruled that booking sites must review the way they rank and display rooms, over pressure-selling concerns. However, an investigation by Which? says Booking.com is still giving false accounts of the popularity of rooms, even the site told the BBC it has ‘worked hard to implement the commitments’ agreed with the CMA.

Which? is a brand name based in the UK, which is used by users to help them review products and services. Which? carried out spot checks on six large hotel booking websites, which were ordered to make changes earlier in 2019.

The sites had previously been found to be engaging in practices which included misleading discount claims, pressure-selling, and hidden charges. According to the consumer watchdog, five out of 10 of Booking.coms ‘only 1 room left on our site’ claims failed to give an accurate picture of availability