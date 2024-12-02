Booking.com, AirPlus to provide booking and payment solution

Through this partnership between the provider of payment and billing solutions for business travel and the travel ecommerce company, business travellers can access and book from Booking.com’s inventory of 29 million total reported listings, including more than 5.7 million listings in homes, apartments, and other unique places to stay. Moreover, Booking.com’s customer service team is available to support travellers 24/7 in over 40 languages.

By using AirPlus A.I.D.A. Virtual Cards, corporate customers can now generate an individual Mastercard number for their employees to pay for accommodation via the Booking.com for Business platform. All expenses made with AirPlus A.I.D.A. Virtual Cards are settled centrally and are itemised on one collective invoice.

Earlier in 2018, AirPlus International has added Australia-based Troovo as an additional automation technology partner to integrate with its virtual card platform A.I.D.A.