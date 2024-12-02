Booking.com adds another benefits level in its loyalty programme

With recent research from Booking.com revealing price as one of the top priorities for travellers when planning a trip (36% of Hong Kong travellers), the Level 3 expansion of Genius is the travel platform’s latest commitment to facilitating everyone to experience the world.

Booking.com’s loyalty programme membership lasts a lifetime and travellers just need to create an account to achieve Genius status for life. As Genius members unlock new levels, they get access to larger discounts and more travel rewards that don’t expire.

23% of Hong Kong travellers consider discounts or cashback offers as one of the most important factors of a trip, and Genius Level 3 members have up to 20% off. Discounts are available to all Genius members at over 390,000 participating properties all around the world, whether it’s up to 15% available on Genius Level 2 or up to 10% on Genius Level 1, leaving travellers of all levels with savings to put towards treating on other parts of their travel experience.

In addition to the free breakfasts and free room upgrades at participating properties for Genius Level 2 and Level 3 members, the newest tier promises members priority customer support with a live agent for those times when things don’t go to plan, answering the requests of 54% of Hong Kong travellers seeking real-time service support.