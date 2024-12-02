Booking Holdings, Grab enter strategic partnership

With the partnership, Booking Holdings’ brands will have the ability to offer on-demand transport services through their apps, powered by Grab, and Grab customers will be able to book accommodations across the globe, powered by Booking.com and Agoda.

Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to upgrade travel solutions for travellers in Southeast Asia and around the globe. It will allow Grab users to book travel-related services through the app and pay by using the region’s leading digital wallet, GrabPay. Grab has a presence in 235 cities in 8 countries, and it enables 8 million micro-entrepreneurs through its platform.

Earlier in 2018, Grab and Mastercard have partnered to issue prepaid cards tailored to Southeast Asia, a developing region that has remained largely cash-based to date.