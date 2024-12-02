Bookatable joins forces with MyCheck, PayPal for mobile payment solution

The partnership will enable users at a select number of restaurants across the UK including Busaba Eathai and other brands to trial a Pay-At-Table technology, enabling diners to pay for their meals using their mobile device.

The MyCheck mobile payment functionality will be integrated into Bookatables existing app. By hitting the Pay-At-Table button, users will be able to find restaurants with Pay-At-Table technology and pay by for the entire bill amount or split the bill with others via PayPal or a registered card on a MyCheck account, without waiting for the waiter to settle the bill at the table.

In recent news, PayPal Australia has inked a partnership with merchant credit, debit and EFTPOS acquiring company Tyro Payments.