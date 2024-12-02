



By integrating Boodil’s Open Banking payment service, Aquilium Travel is set to be able to move a substantial portion of its card payment processing volume to a more economical and simplified system. Through this transition, the company can save up to 75% on payment processing fees compared to traditional card options, in turn offering increased cost efficiencies. At the same time, Boodil’s instant settlement capabilities ensure that funds arrive efficiently, improving cash flow and optimising reconciliation with gross settlement features.











Augmenting travel payments

Rolled out in May 2024, Boodil’s travel payments platform was developed to meet the needs, demands, and preferences of travel merchants. The tool utilises Open Banking technology to deliver a cost-effective and secure alternative to traditional card payments. By teaming up with Aquilium Travel, Boodil intends to further strengthen its position in the travel fintech sector.

Furthermore, Boodil’s platform focuses on customer convenience, with payments being finalised efficiently through a user-friendly interface, requiring only authentication through two-factor, banking-level security protocols. This authentication ensures that transactions are safe, facilitating reassurance for both Aquilium’s client base and the company itself. Through the platform’s backend dashboard, Aquilium benefits from comprehensive transaction insights, including features such as real-time status updates for payment links, automated scheduling of variable-amount payment links, split payment options, and the ability for team members to receive instant notifications of completed payments.

The collaboration with Aquilium Travel underlines Boodil’s commitment to improving payment solutions for the travel industry. By merging technology with the expertise of travel merchants’ needs, the company seeks to advance the payment ecosystem. Specifically for Aquilium, the partnership is set to scale operational efficiency, solidify client trust through secure transactions, and position the business for expansion in the luxury travel market.