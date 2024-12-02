Boodil launches new travel payments platform





Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to offer Advantage members a new, cost-effective, and secure method for collecting client payments, while also potentially reducing card processing fees by up to 85%.

In addition, both companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.









More information on the announcement

The new platform was developed in order to feature a self-branded payment portal that encourages the overall use of their Open Banking payment methods. In addition, travel agents will be given the possibility to collect customer payments remotely, without the need for manual intervention, in person, via unique links, as well as QR codes sent by SMS or email.

The platform also integrates a backend dashboard that provides comprehensive and secure transaction data, including the status of payment links. At the same time, key features also include scheduling automated payment links for variable amounts, split payments, as well as the issuing of links, all being designed to streamline the payment process for travel merchants and companies.

At the same time, Open Banking will require strong customer authentication (SCA), with at least two authentication factors, including password, OTP, fingerprint, or face ID. This procedure is expected to ensure a secure, efficient, and user-friendly payment process, as well as keep customer data private and protected from possible risks and fraudulent activities.

According to the official press release, Boodil will continue to optimise its platform in order to meet the evolving needs of its travel client and partner base over the coming year.



