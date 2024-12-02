Bongo International starts accepting Bitcoin payments

In addition to Bitcoin, Bongo also accepts around sixty forms of payment options, including VISA and MasterCard, along with others like V Pay and Union Pay.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency that only exists online and is not controlled by any central financial authority, putting the control of the currency in the hands of the user. It allows people to transfer value to anyone, anywhere on the internet, without the traditional fees, commissions or currency exchange rates.

US-based Bongo International works in the international cross-border ecommerce transaction space with both consumers and businesses.