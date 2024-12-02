Bolt selects Veriff for identity checks

Veriff and Bolt have agreed to cooperate globally with launching their partnership first in Estonia, France, Latvia, Netherlands, Portugal, and Ukraine.

Bolt aims to make urban travel more affordable, convenient, and responsible, and eliminate any attempts of fraud. In very rare cases, when unusual activity is detected, Bolt may require passengers to verify themselves. The verification is triggered by Bolt’s anti-fraud engine which uses both rule-based scoring and machine learning to detect potentially suspicious activity.

In the mobility sector, one of the most prevalent fraud types is recurring fraud where fraudsters create multiple accounts to use services. For catching recurring fraud, Veriff uses crosslinking; if the user has committed fraud before, all the recurring attempts associated with the same person, device, or document are automatically declined.