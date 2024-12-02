



Following this announcement, the process of implementing Silverflow’s platform into its services will enable Bolt to streamline its payment flows and unify internal processes, as well as deliver a more consistent and secure experience for its clients.

In addition, Silverflow’s technology will enable Bolt to route Visa and Mastercard transactions directly to the card schemes, as well as establish a high-performance alternative to existing solutions. This partnership brings payments closer to Bolt’s own infrastructure, improving control, increasing resilience, and optimising the overall system performance.











More information on the Bolt x Silverflow partnership

According to the official press release, Silverflow’s users will continue to provide its modern technologies in order to offer a direct connection to the card networks through the use of an API. This process is set to give clients the possibility to receive automatic updates and core features like network tokenization, 3D Secure, direct-to-card payouts, and access to payments data that traditional payments technology providers and legacy systems do not provide.

Furthermore, Silverflow’s platform and data transparency capabilities are set to optimise and simplify Bolt’s payment processes, allowing the firm to direct these resources at accelerating its development in the market. Bolt’s strategy will focus on managing key data elements internally in order to better understand and influence payment flows, rather than depending on other third parties.

Both Bolt and Silverflow will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.