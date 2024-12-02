Bolt partners with Revolve and reveals Checkout Links

The new one-link service is called Checkout Links, and it represents a solution for retailers to enable their shoppers to check out with one click across online and offline experiences. One of the first retailers to implement Checkout Links will be Revolve, and the system will be implemented at Revolve Gallery during Fashion Week in New York from September 9 to 11.

Bolt’s solution will provide shoppers with a QR code that immediately directs them to a pre-populated, Revolve-branded checkout page. The page supports a one-click purchasing experience, which should reduce checkout friction while improving conversion rates.

According to prnewswire.com, Checkout Links can help retailers convert high-intent clients by integrating the system with their brand-owned digital channels. These include blog posts, emails and chat systems, all of which could be used to allow consumers to seamlessly complete their purchases.

As far as physical formats are concerned, Checkout Links could be implemented in IRL shops, interactive signs, or trade shows and events, where users can scan a QR code to purchase items in one click.

Revolve representatives cited by prnewswire.com revealed that they chose Bolt's Checkout Links because of its potential to extend their storefront presence while complementing their established brand experience.

After Fashion Week, the two entities plan to implement Bolt One-Click Checkout on Revolve’s website.

Recent developments from Bolt

In April 2022, Bolt Financial revealed that it would acquire crypto-services startup Wyre Payments for around USD 1.5 billion. Wyre offers services for retail and business customers to exchange national currencies and cryptocurrencies between banks and crypto wallets, as well as trading cryptocurrencies. The company has money-transmitter licenses in 27 US states.

In December 2021, US-based checkout and shopper network company Bolt has acquired Tipser, a Sweden-based tech company that provides checkouts and automated front end tools for running e-commerce in any platform.

Building upon Tipser’s technology, Bolt was looking to leverage its turn-key publisher marketplaces, touchless merchant integrations, and headless implementation capabilities in order to enhance Bolt’s Remote Checkout solution.

By combining forces between Tipser’s technology and Bolt SSO Commerce, Remote Checkout aims to enable publishers to leverage Bolt's one-click account creation and tap into its network of shoppers.