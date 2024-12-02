



Airwallex offers solutions for payments, treasury management, spending oversight, and embedded finance. The platform simplifies payments and financial operations, helping businesses to grow. Airwallex (UK) Limited is an authorised electronic money institution recognised by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The new product will initially focus on digital wallets, with plans to expand into additional financial services in the future. This expansion will leverage Airwallex’s global financial infrastructure to simplify payments, reduce transaction costs, and increase the speed and efficiency of fund transfers.

These improvements will benefit drivers and couriers using the Bolt platform, allowing them to access lucrative earning opportunities in over 50 countries by automatically processing payments in various currencies. The implementation of these changes will occur gradually as part of a long-term strategy to integrate financial services into the Bolt platform, thereby optimising the driver experience.

The partnership is already operational in several markets worldwide, with plans for future expansions in key regions across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Other developments on Airwallex

In May 2025, Airwallex raised USD 300 million, elevating its valuation to USD 2.6 billion.This round included USD 150 million in secondary share transfers, while new investments came from firms such as Square Peg, DST Global, Lone Pine Capital, Blackbird, Airtree, Salesforce Ventures, and various pension funds in Australia. Visa Ventures also participated as a strategic investor.

With the acquired funds, Airwallex planned to increase its global infrastructure by entering new markets and further developing its software to meet business demands and support its growth. This funding round brought the company's total funding to over USD 1.2 billion. Airwallex emphasised that this investment would strengthen its global banking capabilities and facilitate expansion for businesses, no matter where they were located.