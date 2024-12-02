Bolt and Rydoo partner for automated ride reimbursements

The reimbursement will be made via a connected and automated platform and will be available to all Bolt users in more than 45 countries worldwide.

Rydoo’s plug and play expense management solution will help Bolt users by eliminating the manual work of finance departments and end users required to use both platforms. When clients book a Bolt trip, they now have the option to auto-create an expense in the users’ Rydoo account and automatically sync both accounts so that finance teams can easily manage ride reimbursements later.

The new partnership aims to deliver a seamless connected user experience for all 100+ million users of the ride sharing app.